Donald Trump trades in phone

- Like President Barack Obama before him, Donald Trump will also have to give up his personal smartphone and replace it with one that the intelligence agencies deem to be secure for the office. In fact, new reports indicate that Donald Trump has already traded in his Galaxy smartphone that he used more than once for tweeting purposes.

Trump this week was forced to give up his Trump 757 plane for an Air Force jet, The New York Times reports, and then he swapped his Android phone for a "secure, encrypted device approved by the Secret Service with a new number that few people possess."



Read the full story on Foxnews.com