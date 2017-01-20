- The song for Donald Trump's first dance as President of the United States will be to "My Way" ... and since Sinatra is no longer available, it will take 3 to fill his shoes.



Trump and Melania will dance to the song, performed by Erin Boheme, Nickie Conley and Jason Eskridge ... all singers out of Nashville.

As TMZ reported, Paul Anka, who wrote the song for Frank Sinatra was also asked to perform the epic tune over Inaugural weekend but had to back out because of a custody trial and medical issues.

Anka actually changed the lyrics and stylized the song for Trump years ago and sang it 3 times during events at Mar-a-Lago. But Erin tells us she and the other 2 will do the OG Sinatra version.