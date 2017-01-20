Anti-trump protesters take to the streets in the Bay Area

Anti-trump protestors take to the streets in the Bay Area. Protesters are blocking Market Street between 10th and 11th. F market 6, 7 and 9 lines blocked. Expect delays

Another group is blocking the entrance to the Uber building at 1455 Market.

Dozens of protesters are outside the Federal Building in Oakland, they say they are trying to disrupt busines as usual.

This is just one of the many protests planned for Inauguration day in the Bay Area, I\including a planned human chain on the Golden Gate Bridge.