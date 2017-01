- Green Bay executive Brian Gutekunst has reportedly pulled his name out of the running for the 49ers GM job,.

Gutekunst decided to stay with the Packers.

According to ESPN, Niners now have only two candidates remaining from their initial pool of candidates.

Minnesota's George Paton and Arizona' Terry McDonough.

ESPN also reports the GM will have to be able to work well with expected new coach Kyle Shanahan and that he may actually have to approve the choice for GM