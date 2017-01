White House Website changed the moment President Trump took Oath of Office

- At noon Eastern and 9 AM Pacific time.. President Donald Trump took the Oath of Office and became the 45th President of the United States.

The moment he took the oath... there was a big change on-line.

The White House web page shifted from a photo of former President Obama walking on the lawn with a quote, to a bright blue screen with a picture of President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The other big change? POTUS Twitter account