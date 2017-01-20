Some Union workers don't show up for work at Oakland Port

- Several union workers did not show up for work today at the Port of Oakland, effectively closing one marine terminal and suspending vessel operations temporarily, according to port officials.



Communications Director Mike Zampa said only about ten percent of the longshore labor requests were filled this morning, impacting shipping and receiving throughout the port.

Zampa said while there is no loading and unloading on the ships themselves, truck drivers can still drop off and pick up containers but there long lines to do so.

Sources at the port said members of International Longshore Warehouse Union Local 10 chose not to show up today in protest of President Donald Trump's inauguration.

In the past, the ILWU has been vocal in their disapproval of Trump, with union officials saying "Donald Trump is not the solution to America's problems, he is the problem!" According to Zampa, normal operations are expected to resume after today.