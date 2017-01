A mudslide has closed a road in Alameda County this morning, according to Alameda County fire officials. The officials reported the closure of Palomares Road on Twitter at 12:10 p.m.

Palomares Road is closed between Palo Verde Road in the unincorporated community of Castro Valley and Niles Canyon Road. A county public works crew is working to clear the mud and debris from the road.

