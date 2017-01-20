Pope Francis sends good wishes to President Donald Trump

Pope Francis celebrates Mass at Madison Square Garden, Friday, Sept 25, 2015, in New York. (Alejandra Villa/Newsday via AP, Pool)
Pope Francis celebrates Mass at Madison Square Garden, Friday, Sept 25, 2015, in New York. (Alejandra Villa/Newsday via AP, Pool)

Posted:Jan 20 2017 12:58PM PST

Updated:Jan 20 2017 12:58PM PST

VATICAN CITY (Vatican Radio) -

Pope Francis has sent his good wishes to United States President Donald Trump.
“At a time when our human family is beset by grave humanitarian crises demanding far-sighted and united political responses, I pray that your decisions will be guided by the rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people and your nation’s commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide,” – the Message reads – “Under your leadership, may America’s stature continue to be measured above all by its concern for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door.”


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories 