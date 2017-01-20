Man injured when tree falls on SUV on Crow Canyon Rd.

- An adult male was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on the vehicle he was in along Crow Canyon Road in Castro Valley Friday afternoon. Alameda County Fire Department said paramedics treated a patient and transported him to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The gold Honda CRV was traveling along Crow Canyon Rd. when the tree fell and California Highway Patrol is said to be investigating.

Crow Canyon Road is closed to traffic between Green Ridge Rd. and Cold Water Dr.

There is no estimated time of reopening according to Alameda County's Twitter page. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

Neighbors complained about a power outage in the area. Downed power lines could be seen, but were not touching the car, according to Aisha Knowles, a spokeswoman with Alameda County Fire Department.