Thousands of protesters leave SF UN Plaza, head toward Castro on Market Street

Posted:Jan 20 2017 07:25PM PST

Updated:Jan 20 2017 09:02PM PST

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) - Thousands of protesters gathered at San Francisco's United Nations Plaza this evening despite heavy rains.

The protest started around 5 p.m. By 6:10 p.m. the crowd had grown significantly and began leaving the area, heading towards the Castro on Market Street.

Muni is experiencing many delays and re-routes due to the protest march. 

Earlier on Friday, more than 3,000 anti-Trump supporters formed a human chain on the Golden Gate Bridge to stand against the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

 


