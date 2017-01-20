Thousands of protesters leave SF UN Plaza, head toward Castro on Market Street

- Thousands of protesters gathered at San Francisco's United Nations Plaza this evening despite heavy rains.

The protest started around 5 p.m. By 6:10 p.m. the crowd had grown significantly and began leaving the area, heading towards the Castro on Market Street.

Muni is experiencing many delays and re-routes due to the protest march.

Earlier on Friday, more than 3,000 anti-Trump supporters formed a human chain on the Golden Gate Bridge to stand against the inauguration of President Donald Trump.