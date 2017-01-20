Pedestrian fatality on I-80 in Richmond investigated as suicide

- A fatality reported on Interstate Highway 80 in Richmond this evening is being investigated as a possible suicide, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident was first reported around 8 p.m. when a caller stated that a pedestrian may have jumped into traffic from an overpass near McBryde Avenue.

Responding officers found a victim who had been struck by at least one vehicle lying in traffic, deceased, and closed all westbound lanes of the highway.

The left two lanes of the roadway were open by around 8:40 p.m., but drivers are still advised to expect delays.

As of 8:50 p.m., investigators were trying to confirm reports that the pedestrian had jumped into traffic. Further details were not immediately available.