Redwood City police officer dies while on duty

- The Redwood City Police Department this morning is mourning the death of an officer who died of natural causes Friday while he was on duty.

Officer Gerardo Silva, 57, an 18-year veteran of the police department was working on patrol Friday when he received a call for service at the police station, according to the police department.

When Officer Silva failed to come back in service after handling the call, police personnel started searching the building, and Silva was located inside the police facility unconscious and not breathing, police said.

Officers immediately stared CPR and used an in-house defibrillator until the Redwood City Fire Department and EMS personnel arrived, police said.

Silva was transported to the hospital, where he died of natural causes, police said.