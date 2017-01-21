Thousands of protesters and marchers to gather around the Bay Area [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Thousands of marchers gather for the Women's March in Oakland News Thousands of protesters and marchers to gather around the Bay Area A second day of protests and marches taking place after President Trump's inauguration.

- Another day of protests against President Trump are underway.

Women's marches are taking place across the Bay Area throughout the day in Oakland, San Francisco, Walnut Creek, and San Jose.

An estimated 500,000 people attended the Women's March on Washington in the nation's capitol today.

The Oakland March starts at Madison Square Park and is expected to gather 28,000 people.

The march in San Jose starts at City Hall, where 7,500 people are expected to march.

At 3 P.M., San Francisco's Women's March is taking place with an estimated 33,000 people.

Both BART and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority will be ramping up service today due to large crowds expected at several rallies happening throughout the Bay Area.

BART is running longer trains today, as they did Friday, and will have more station agents, technicians and police officers on hand, BART officials said earlier this week.

Protests and Women's marches are taking place in cities across the country.

Saturday marks the second day of protests after President Trump's inauguration. On Friday night, protesters made their way around Oakland and San Francisco.

Police say the protests were largely peaceful but 19 arrests were made.

#womensmarchoakland A photo posted by Tova (@tjro23) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:37am PST

#womensmarch A photo posted by Jenny Wun (@jennywun) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:37am PST