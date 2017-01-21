Thousands of protesters and marchers to gather around the Bay Area

(KTVU) - Another day of protests against President Trump are underway.
Women's marches are taking place across the Bay Area throughout the day in Oakland, San Francisco, Walnut Creek, and San Jose.
An estimated 500,000 people attended the Women's March on Washington in the nation's capitol today.
The Oakland March starts at Madison Square Park and is expected to gather 28,000 people.
The march in San Jose starts at City Hall, where 7,500 people are expected to march.
At 3 P.M., San Francisco's Women's March is taking place with an estimated 33,000 people.
Both BART and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority will be ramping up service today due to large crowds expected at several rallies happening throughout the Bay Area.
Protests and Women's marches are taking place in cities across the country.
Saturday marks the second day of protests after President Trump's inauguration. On Friday night, protesters made their way around Oakland and San Francisco.
Police say the protests were largely peaceful but 19 arrests were made.