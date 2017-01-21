High Surf Warning issued by National Weather Service

- The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for parts of the Bay Area in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday.

A very large swell is arriving along the coast and will continue through early Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is in effect for the San Francisco Peninsula coast, the coastal North Bay, including Point Reyes National Seashore, northern Monterey Bay, Southern Monterey Bay and the Big Sur coast.

Swells are expected to peak today and tonight and will gradually subside Sunday.

Swell heights could be as high as 24 to 28 feet with swell periods of 14 to 15 seconds.

There will be large breaking waves, strong rip currents and sneaker waves.

A High Surf Warning is issued when dangerous, battering waves are expected to pound the shoreline. Beachgoers are advised not to venture near or into the water, because the heavy surf will result in deadly rip currents.