1 rescued, 2 presumed dead off Pebble Beach

- Two people are missing in Monterey County after falling into rough surf near Pebble Beach.

The U.S. Coast Guard was notified at about 2 a.m. that two people were in the water in the area of 17 Mile Drive and Bird Rock Road in the community of Pebble Beach.

Coast Guard and Cal Fire officials said that one person fell off the rocks and two others went into the water to save the person.

Cal Fire rescued a 26-year-old man but rescuers including a Coast Guard helicopter crew could not find the other two, Coast Guard Ensign Courtney Hanson said.

Hanson said the families of the two presumed dead have been notified.