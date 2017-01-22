Divers encounter hammerhead sharks News Divers encounter hammerhead sharks A group of swimmers in Hawaii made some unexpected friends in the water when they encountered a school of hammerhead sharks.

Jeff Leicher, the videographer, says winter is prime-time for marine life like sharks and whales and is not surprised that this pack of Scalloped Hammerhead sharks swam up and stuck around.

They tend to come into shallow waters around this time of year.

Adults can grow up to 14-feet and sometimes swim in packs of 100.

This type of shark is reportedly not aggressive towards humans and are considered to be safe around divers.