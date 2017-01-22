Highway 37 closed due to flooding

Highway 37 is closed in Novato due to flooding

- A portion of state Highway 37 in Novato has been closed this morning due to flooding from heavy overnight rain, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just before about 7 a.m., the CHP announced the closure of the highway in both directions, between U.S. Highway 101 and Atherton Avenue.

There is currently no estimated time for when the highway will reopen, CHP officials said.

One driver traveling on the highway's westbound side was apparently stuck overnight after their vehicle became almost covered in water, according to the CHP.

The CHP is reminding drivers to never attempt to drive through flooded roadways.

The CHP is working with Caltrans to remove the water as quickly as possible, CHP officials said.

Drivers are being advised to use alternate routes.

The same area of the highway was closed for several hours more than a week ago also due to flooding as a result of stormy weather.