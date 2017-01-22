Powerful tornado hits Albany; 14 dead across south Georgia in severe storms

Flooding at the intersection of Highway 144 and Highway 169 in Tattnall County. Credit: Segar

- A deadly and dangerous weather weekend continues in Georgia with more reports of damage from a severe weather outbreak.

The National Weather Service said late Sunday afternoon there was significant damage on the east side of Albany after a storm moved through the area. It was not immediately clear how bad the damage was. Survey crews will be out determining if a reported massive tornado caused the damage.

Social media posts following the storm show trees snapped in half, debris covering the ground, and homes with significant damage.

LIVE: FOX 5 Storm Team tracking the severe weather threat

This is the latest report of damage from a series of severe storms that has already claimed the lives of 14 people and injured several dozen others. Officials are still assessing the full scope of the damage to central and south Georgia after those storms moved through early Sunday morning. The deaths were reported in Cook, Brooks and Berrien counties.

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency Sunday for seven South Georgia counties, including Atkinson, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Lowndes and Thomas. The declaration will remain in effect for the next seven days.

“These storms have devastated communities and homes in South Central Georgia, and the state is making all resources available to the impacted areas,” said Deal.

Seven of the deaths were reported in Cook County, south of Tifton. The Cook County Coroner said Sunday that seven people were confirmed dead after an apparent tornado hit a mobile home park near Adel. Coroner Tim Purvis said the storm leveled a number of mobile homes when it blew through before dawn Sunday.

About half of the 40 mobile homes in the park were destroyed in the storm, Purvis said. Hours after the storm hit, rescue workers continued searching the area for survivors.

Two more people died in neighboring Brooks County, when an apparent tornado tossed a mobile home about 100 yards into the middle of a highway, authorities said.

The same area faced a significant threat of severe storms again Sunday afternoon, forecasters said.

PHOTOS: Severe storms hit Georgia

Across southeast Georgia, FOX 5 Meteorologist Joanne Feldman says there's "high risk" of severe weather and tornadoes on Sunday.

President Donald Trump has spoken with Gov. Nathan Deal of Georgia to express his condolences about those killed by the powerful tornadoes that have ripped through his state.

Trump described the tornadoes as vicious and powerful during remarks in the East Room of the White House during his second full day in office.

He says he'll be speaking with Gov. Rick Scott of Florida later this afternoon.

U.S. Senator David Perdue said he is also monitoring the situation in Georgia carefully.

“Our thoughts go out to the Georgians impacted by these dangerous storms, especially the victims who tragically lost their lives,” Senator Perdue said in a statement sent to FOX 5 News. “We thank our many first responders, volunteer firefighters, and good Samaritans who continue to help our communities recover. Inclement weather is still possible for our area so please remain alert and contact your local emergency management agency for shelter assistance. My office has been in touch with the Governor’s office and we stand ready to do all we can to assist Georgians in need.”

Across the Southeast, 18 people have died with several dozen injuries reported. Four died Saturday in Mississippi.

The Associated Press contributed to this article

RELATED: Strong to severe storms expected this afternoon