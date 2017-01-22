One person fatally shot during fight at house party

- One person was fatally shot late Saturday night during a house party in the community of Prundale, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred at about 11:50 p.m. at a home located at 9634 Knollwood Court, sheriff's officials said.

The party had been planned for high school seniors but several people who were not invited showed up, according to the sheriff's office.

The uninvited guests were not allowed inside and a fight broke out. During the fight someone began shooting, killing one person.

A description of the suspects was not immediately available and the identity of the victim was not released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Monterrey County Sheriff's Office's tip line at (888) 833-4847.