One injured, four arrested at house party shooting in San Leandro

- San Leandro police detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred at a house party early Sunday morning.

The investigation comes after officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds and arrested four people.

Thirty minutes after initial reports of a loud party at 1 a.m., gunshots were reported to police.

When officers arrived to the home, they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers saw a car speeding away from the neighborhood.

When an officer tried to stop the vehicle, it quickly fled, leading officers on a pursuit to San Lorenzo. The car crashed and the four passengers fled on foot.

Three were quickly arrested and the fourth was apprehended an hour later.

Detectives have interviewed several witnesses from the party and are searching for surveillance video.

According to officers, there were approximately 50 people at the party between 18 and 21.

