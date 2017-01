- A mudslide has closed state Highway 84 in Fremont this afternoon, according to police.

The mudslide occurred on the highway, also known as Niles Canyon Road, about a quarter mile east of Palomares Road.

Police announced the closure at about 1:55 p.m. No estimated time for when the roadway would reopen was given.

Caltrans crews are attempting to clear the roadway, police said.

Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes.