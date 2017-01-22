Santa Clara University receives $100 million gift

- With a $100 million gift, Santa Clara University has received its largest gift in its history.

Silicon Valley real estate and philanthropy couple John A. and Susan Sobrato gave the gift to fund a 300,000-square-foot STEM facility, the Sobrato Campus Discovery and Innovation.

The facility will be designed to encourage cross-disciplinary research and education.

John A. Sobrato says, "We are especially pleased to support the University's new strategic vision and the transformation STEM initiative at its core".