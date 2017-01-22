125 restaurants participating in San Francisco Restaurant Week News 125 restaurants participating in San Francisco Restaurant Week January is California Restaurant Month and many cities in the Bay Area are participating with their own restaurant weeks.

125 restaurants in San Francisco will be offering unique prix-fixe menus starting on Wednesday and continuing until Sunday.

Multi-course menus will be offered for lunch and dinner with lunch menus costing either $15 or $25, and dinner menus costing $40 or $65.

Many restaurants are also putting something special into the menus like a dessert, wine paring, or specialty cocktail.

Other cities participating include Oakland and San Jose.