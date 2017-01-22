125 restaurants participating in San Francisco Restaurant Week

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) - January is California Restaurant Month and many cities in the Bay Area are participating with their own restaurant weeks.
125 restaurants in San Francisco will be offering unique prix-fixe menus starting on Wednesday and continuing until Sunday.
Multi-course menus will be offered for lunch and dinner with lunch menus costing either $15 or $25, and dinner menus costing $40 or $65.
Many restaurants are also putting something special into the menus like a dessert, wine paring, or specialty cocktail.
Other cities participating include Oakland and San Jose.