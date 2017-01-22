Car crashes into Alameda Creek, driver is missing

- A driver is "unnacounted for" after a car crashed into Alameda Creek.

According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, water levels are abnormally high due to the recent storms.

They report that a solo driver went off the road at Niles Canyon Road and into the creek.

The car is believed to be submerged in the creek and responders are still trying to locate the vehicle.

The sheriff's office says they cannot begin the recovery until the water level and current subside.

Dublin CHP, Fremont Fire, Fremont Police, and Alameda County Fire are also assisting in this recovery effort.

The driver's family is aware of the situation, but the identity of the driver will not be released until more information is available.