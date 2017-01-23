Tracy woman still missing after car plunges into Alameda Creek

The search for a woman who is presumed dead may be happening later Monday morning near Fremont. The car the woman was driving went into Alameda Creek over the weekend.

Crews will determine if conditions are safe enough Monday for divers to go into the water.

Over the weekend it was not safe for search crews to enter the creek.



On Saturday morning Alameda County sheriff's deputies received a call that Silver Honda had plunged into Alameda Creek two miles east of Palermo’s Road. Dublin CHP says the driver was an 18-year-old woman from Tracy. They say her car crossed over the double yellow lines and hit another Honda before falling into the creek.



The car and the woman have not been located. Searchers have been relying mainly on drones and helicopter to try to find the woman.

Authorities say the water level and the current have been too strong for divers to get into the water for a recovery effort.

They've been working with the state water resource agency to reduce how much water is being released into creek. Crews will arrive around 10 a.m. to determine whether it is safe for dive crews to enter the creek.

