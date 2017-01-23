Officer shoots, kills 21-year-old suspect in Vallejo

- VALLEJO (BCN) - A police officer shot and killed a suspect who was allegedly attacking another person with a knife in Vallejo early this morning, police said.

Officers responded at 12:38 a.m. to calls about several people fighting with weapons outside of a large party in the 1700 block of Sacramento Street, and a female was also heard yelling for help, according to police.

Officers arrived and saw two people in a fight outside a home. A 21-year-old Vallejo man, was holding a knife and attacking a victim who was on his back, police said.

Police said in a statement that the suspect "presented himself as an immediate and lethal threat to the victim" so an officer fired his duty weapon, striking the suspect several times.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as a 16-year-old boy from Union City. Police did not immediately release any information on what, if any, injuries he suffered in the attack.

The case is being investigated by Vallejo police and the Solano County District Attorney's Office. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (800) 488-9383.