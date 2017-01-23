Massive tree falls at Lafayette restaurant [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Reporter Allie Rasmus stands in front of downed tree in Lafayette to show the size of the tree. News Massive tree falls at Lafayette restaurant A massive cleanup effort is underway to clear away a 150 foot tall eucalyptus that fell in Lafayette.

A crew of at least six people were working to cut and clear away the branches from the massive tree that fell in the parking lot of the La Finestra restaurant, which is located downtown.

The tree, which stood 150' tall, fell during heavy rain around 5 p.m. Sunday.

It came down onto the parking lot.

No one was hurt, but several cars were crushed.

The base of the tree is about 10 to 15 feet wide.

The Lafayette Chamber of Commerce and a handful of other businesses also operate in the building.

KTVU spoke to a man who operates an accounting business in the building. He says he was inside his office when the tree came crashing down.

He said it sounded like a loud thunderclap.