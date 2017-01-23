System brings showers, hail, lightning to Bay Area

- The Bay Area is experiencing some unsettled weather Monday with scattered showers, hail and thunderstorms.

KTVU viewers have sent video of hail to the newsroom from Half Moon Bay and San Francisco.

With scattered severe weather in the forecast throughout the day, the evening commute could be rough.

Snow is hitting some Bay Area hills. KTVU's Steve Paulson says there's snow on Loma Prieta, the South Livermore Hills and Mt. Hamilton.

Meanwhile, recent storms have hit the Santa Cruz mountains hard. Some homeowners in the Boulder Creek area report being stranded at their homes because of mudslides and debris.

Drivers in the Scotts Valley/Felton area are also reporting having trouble getting around. Julie Roth of Scotts Valley shared a video with KTVU showing the roadway at her home washed out. She says Nelson Road washed out just 75 feet from her driveway.

Steve says rain will be in the forecast through Thursday before a break from the rain.

Rain will return in early February.



Danielle Sanderson with more Half Moon Bay hail Monday morning:



Here is something you don't see every day: pea-sized hail in downtown HMB. pic.twitter.com/dP6nOWPEa0 — steve paulson (@SPaulsonKTVU) January 23, 2017

@SPaulsonKTVU We just got quite a bit of hail here in Half Moon Bay, thought you'd enjoy seeing some of it! pic.twitter.com/Or7KhyjsF5 — Erin Schroeter (@schroeter9) January 23, 2017

