System brings showers, hail, lightning to Bay Area

Posted:Jan 23 2017 11:25AM PST

Updated:Jan 23 2017 01:28PM PST

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Bay Area is experiencing some unsettled weather Monday with scattered showers, hail and thunderstorms.

KTVU viewers have sent video of hail to the newsroom from Half Moon Bay and San Francisco. 

With scattered severe weather in the forecast throughout the day, the evening commute could be rough.

Snow is hitting some Bay Area hills. KTVU's Steve Paulson says there's snow on Loma Prieta, the South Livermore Hills and Mt. Hamilton.

Meanwhile, recent storms have hit the Santa Cruz mountains hard. Some homeowners in the Boulder Creek area report being stranded at their homes because of mudslides and debris. 

Drivers in the Scotts Valley/Felton area are also reporting having trouble getting around. Julie Roth of Scotts Valley shared a video with KTVU showing the roadway at her home washed out. She says Nelson Road washed out just 75 feet from her driveway. 

Steve says rain will be in the forecast through Thursday before a break from the rain. 

Rain will return in early February.
 

