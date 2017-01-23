Oakland sinkhole closes connector ramp from Hwy 24 to Hwy 13

OAKLAND (BCN) - A 10-foot-deep sinkhole affectionately dubbed "Steve" by the California Highway Patrol has resulted in the closure of the connector ramp from state Highway 24 to state Highway 13 in Oakland on Monday afternoon.

"Steve was born" in a southbound lane of Highway 13 just north of Broadway Terrace at 5:20 a.m. and is about 5 feet in diameter and 10 feet deep, according to a Facebook post by the CHP.

Caltrans "is working to heal him up so he can go back to being plain old Andy the asphalt," CHP officials said.

Drivers in the area are being rerouted from eastbound Highway 24 to the Tunnel Road/Caldecott Lane exit and are then being directed to make a right turn onto Tunnel Road, a right turn onto the Kay Overcrossing, a left turn onto Caldecott Lane and finally a left turn onto Highway 13.

The sinkhole will likely be blocking lanes through Tuesday morning's commute.