Sen. Feinstein calls Trump's abortion executive order 'shameful'

- California Senator Dianne Feinstein responded to President Trump's executive order to ban federal money for abortion, calling the move, "shameful".

In a written statement, released on Monday, Feinstein referred to the decision calling it the reinstatement of a "backwards" policy.

President Trump's order bans federal money to international groups that perform abortions or provide information on the option.

Most recently President Obama ended the ban in 2009.

"Access to birth control and abortion care is severely restricted around the world. Women facing unplanned pregnancies are often desperate and forced to obtain care in harrowing circumstances, reminiscent of back-alley procedures American women often resorted to before Roe v. Wade," Feinstein wrote in her statement.

She continues to cite World Health Organization statistics in her statement and claims that well above 90 percent of abortions performed in Latin America and Africa are done under unsanitary conditions or by someone who is not trained in such procedures and can lead to maternal deaths.

You can read the statement in full here.

