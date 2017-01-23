2 people, 2 cats found dead in Berkeley apartment, police say it's suspicious

- The Berkeley Police Department is investigating the bodies of two people and two cats found inside an apartment unit on Monday and is calling it a "suspicious circumstance".

According to police, the two people, described to be in their 30s, were residents of a four-plex building on the 3000 block of Deakin Street.

Investigators said they received a call this afternoon of a person found dead at the home. When officers arrived they found two dead bodies along with the cats. The bodies were not found in the same place within the apartment. There were no obvious signs of trauma.

Berkeley Fire Department and PG&E are at the scene. PG&E is there to ensure no potential hazardous conditions or that there is no gas leak at the scene.. The building has been evacuated as a precautionary measure. The scene was also tested for carbon monoxide and radiation. So far nothing has been found.

There is no cause of death yet. The genders of the victims is not being released.

Deakin Street is closed to traffic between Webster and Prince Street.