Morning commute affected, after car hits pedestrian in San Jose

- A man suffered life-threatening injuries, after he rushed across the street, and was hit by a car early Tuesday morning in San Jose, police said.

The driver told authorities, he was going westbound on Tully Road, near Senter Road, when a man ran through the middle of the street.

Investigators do not believe the pedestrian was in the crosswalk at the time.

They were called to the scene at abou 3:40 a.m.

The pedestrian was rushed to the hospital, with life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained at the scene, and has been talking to officers.

The San Jose Police Department's traffic investigations unit has taken over the case.

The morning commute will be affected by the investigation, as Tully Road, from 10th Street to Senter Road will be closed for hours Tuesday morning.