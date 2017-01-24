Crews expected to repair Highway 13 sinkhole by evening commute

- All the rain we've been getting here in the Bay Area has led to crumbling roadways and a huge number of potholes.

Crews just finished repairing a giant hole that opened up in the middle of westbound 580, north of Flynn Road, in Oakland.

All lanes have reopened but there was a huge backup Tuesday morning for drivers coming over the Altamont Pass into the Livermore Valley.

Crews were busy doing emergency repair work after a hole opened up in the lanes on Monday. It happened along a bridge section of the freeway and you could see all the way through to the ground below.

After so many strong storms, hundreds of potholes have opened up on freeways and surface streets across the Bay Area.

Caltrans says the problem is as bad as it's ever been. Rain water seeps into the asphalt creating fissures.

The water also wears away the sand and gravel underneath the roadway until the asphalt gives way.

A huge sinkhole along Highway 13 in Oakland was even given a name by the CHP - "Steve."

Steve is 10 feet deep and should be fully repaired by Tuesday night's commute.