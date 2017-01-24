Water rescue underway for 2 people on Fremont side of the Bay

- The U.S. Coast Guard launched a boat and helicopter to rescue two people who went in the water on the Fremont side of the Bay near the Dumbarton Railroad Trestle.

According to Menlo Park Fire Protection District, the incident was reported at 4:38 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said one person was in a raft with a canoe and another was in the water with no life vest.

About an hour after the report, a Menlo Park Fire airboat located one of the victims while a raft searched for the other victim said to still be in the water.

“Darkness will make search operations more difficult and dangerous,” said Fire Chief Schapelhouman, Menlo Park Fire District.

Additional water rescue assets were called in from Redwood City, San Jose, Santa Clara, Fremont and Alameda County Fire Agencies are enroot to the area.