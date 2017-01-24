Temporary limits on SF indoor operations approved, affecting growing marijuana industry

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The San Francisco Board of Supervisors today approved temporary

limits on indoor agricultural enterprises - namely marijuana growing operations - while the city works to develop permanent zoning regulations.

The interim zoning controls will require operators to seek a conditional use permit from the Planning Commission if they want to set up shop in areas zoned for light industrial and community services uses.

The controls, introduced by Mayor Ed Lee in November, are intended to allow the city to look at the potential impacts of the growing marijuana industry in such areas following the passage of the Adult Use of Marijuana

Act.

That law, approved by voters in November, legalized cultivation as well as recreational use.