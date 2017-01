BART service is recovering this morning after an East Bay-bound train had a mechanical issue while traveling through the Transbay Tube, transit agency officials said.

BART officials initially issued an advisory about the problem at 7:26 a.m.

BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost said the train had "a braking problem while in propulsion."

The train was able to slowly move out of the tube and will be taken out of service, but caused major delays systemwide, BART officials said.