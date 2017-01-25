Photo of rare biracial twins from Illinois goes viral

- Fraternal twins are known for having distinct physical features, and in some cases those differences are more noticeable than others. But a pair of Quincy, Illinois, twins are going viral for their more-distinct-than-usual appearances – one appears black and the other, white.

KHQA.com reported that Kalani Dean and Jarani Dean, who are 9 months old, are biracial twins. Their mother, Whitney Meyer, posted a photo of the girls on KHQA’s Facebook wall on Monday morning. Whitney is white, while her partner, Tomas Dean, is black.

"At first when they were born, I wanted to believe it, but it's so rare I didn't think it'd happen to my twins!” Whitney told KHQA. “But sure enough they're biracial twins!"

Meyer tells KTVU, "I hope my daughters inspire everyone to treat everyone equal. In my house we go by, we're all equal. Love is love. I really wanted people to see the twins because it is so rare and cute!! You can't look at one twin and not love the other."

