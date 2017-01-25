La Taqueria wins James Beard 'America's Classics' award

- San Francisco's La Taqueria has just been named one of the winners of the James Beard 2017 "America's Classics" award.

The James Beard Foundation announced the 5 winners on Tuesday. The honor is given to regional establishments, often family-owned, that are treasured for their quality food, local character and lasting appeal.

La Taqueria has long been a Mission District staple beloved for their authentic Mexican fare including the infamous foil wrapped burritos.

"Through the years, La Taqueria has stood out as a standard-bearer and barometer upon which to argue over other burritos," the James Beard Foundation said on its website.

La Taqueria's owner Miguel Jara immigrated to the United States from Tijuana, Mexico in the 1950's and also owned La Taqueria in downtown San Jose from 1978 to 2008.

La Taqueria shares this year's award with 4 other honorees - Sahadi's in Brooklyn, Bertha's Kitchen in Charleston, Gioia's Deli in St. Louis, and Schultz's Crab House in Essex, Maryland.