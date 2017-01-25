92 Yorkies rescued from 'horrific' San Diego hoarding situation

- Ninety two Yorkies and Yorkie mixed-breed dogs were rescued from what responders are calling a "horrific hoarding situation."

The dogs were living at a couple's San Diego home in crowded, unsanitary conditions. Many of the dogs were in pain, covered in feces and urine.

"We always dread seeing a situation like this. It's tragic for the animals and often for the people involved. But when this happens, our first response is always for the animals. We want to get them away from a dangerous situation as quickly and compassionately as possible-both for the animals and the people involved," said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO for San Diego Humane Society.

Veterinarians worked through the night examining and treating the scared dogs.

"The owners of these dogs are an elderly couple who reached out to us for help," said Stephen MacKinnon, Chief of Humane Law Enforcement for San Diego Humane Society. "We see this type of situation all too often when well- intentioned people get in over their heads."

A veterinarian examining the dogs said many had fleas, scabbing, kennel cough and ear infections. Most had matted fur and overgrown nails.

The dogs are described as sweet and loving but scared and nervous. They range in age with some as young as puppies.

The dogs will continue to be treated with plenty of TLC. Some may be available for adoption beginning in mid to late February. Adoptions will be on a first come, first serve basis.

Anyone who is interested in adopting one of the rescued dogs should keep a close eye on the San Diego Humane Society's Facebook page.