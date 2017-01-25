Executive order calls for published weekly sanctuary city crime updates

- Part of President Trump's executive order on interior immigration enforcement includes weekly publication of a list of crimes said to be committed by undocumented immigrants in sanctuary cities.

The order, signed on Wednesday, seeks to block federal funding from immigrant-protecting sanctuary cities, such as San Francisco and San Jose.

In sanctuary cities, local law enforcement is barred from communicating with federal authorities about a person's immigration status.

The order states the weekly publication is in order to create awareness. It reads:

(b) To better inform the public regarding the public safety threats associated with sanctuary jurisdictions, the Secretary shall utilize the Declined Detainer Outcome Report or its equivalent and, on a weekly basis, make public a comprehensive list of criminal actions committed by aliens and any jurisdiction that ignored or otherwise failed to honor any detainers with respect to such aliens.

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee said he'd look into what funds would be affected by the order adding that the city receives $1 billion in federal funding across all categories. "We will not give in to threats, or political grandstanding," Lees

Other mayors from local Bay Area sanctuary cities voiced their displeasure with the order. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said "Nothing about the President’s executive order will change how San Jose cops police our city."

"We will not allow this president to play politics with our safety and security," said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf .

You can read the full text of President Trump's executive order on interior immigration enforcement here.