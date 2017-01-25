Woman who drove wrong way in stolen cab on Bay Bridge guilty on all counts

- You may remember the case of a woman who drove the wrong way on the Bay Bridge in a stolen cab in November 2015.

Today San Francisco's District Attorney George Gascon announced that 34-year-old Kerrie Morgan was found guilty on all counts by a jury, including, three felonies for driving under the influence causing great bodily injury, stolen vehicle, hit and run causing serious or permanent injury and two misdemeanors for being under the the influence of a controlled substance and being an unlicensed driver.

Morgan, of Vacaville, was apparently under the influence of methamphetamine during the head-on crash on the bridge's eastern span.

The D.A.'s office says Morgan stole a Lincoln Town Car taxi before driving through the toll plaza and drove in the opposite direction of traffic. She drove onto the shoulder and then back on the road directly into a Nissan Versa that was occupied by two victims.

Both victims were injured, one had to be extracted from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life.

A date for Morgan's sentencing has not yet been set.