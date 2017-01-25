Eat Chinatown exhibit celebrates Chinese culture's role in San Francisco history News Eat Chinatown exhibit celebrates Chinese culture’s role in San Francisco history A campaign in San Francisco called, Eat Chinatown, launched recently as part of the Chinese New Year celebration.

It showcases historic businesses to help communities beyond Chinatown understand the importance of tradition and the role food plays in bringing people together.

Eat Chinatown uses a photo exhibit to tell the backstories of historic businesses.

It's a tribute and a campaign to help these businesses thrive.



For more than three decades, Capital Restaurant on Clay Street has been serving Chinese comfort food with a simple decor to match.



The ingredients for success are basic.

"The food ...very good taste. The second is service. You treat people just like a friend. They come in just like a family," says Samantha Lo, the owner of Capital Restaurant.



Lo immigrated from Guandong, China where she worked at a toy factory as a young woman.

After arriving in San Francisco, she worked as a server at Capital for her mother-in-law before buying the business.

Lo's story resonated with the creators of Eat Chinatown.



"Hopefully, this exhibit will shine a light on their backstory to tell the history of these spaces and the community of Chinatown," says Andria Lo, Eat Chinatown photographer.



Chinatown was built by immigrants gaining a foothold in their newly adopted country.

Food establishments, whether they be restaurants, bakeries or diners, were gathering places.

They were also a way to build a new life; to live the American Dream.



"They didn't come here with much and now they run successful businesses that are such anchors in the community," says Lo.



Photos and captions tell the backstories of these food establishments both past and present.

"The more time we spent here, the more food we ate here, the more people we met, the more we wanted to tell their story," says Valerie Luu, Eat Chinatown writer.



The exhibit showcases the central role food plays in Chinese culture and in shaping its place in San Francisco history.



"A lot of restaurants here don't have PR companies representing them, so we're really excited to share their stories in hopes that people come visit and eat," says Luu.

At Capital, Lo says the farm to table concept was practiced here long before it was a trend.

The vegetables come from local mom and pop markets. Fresh poultry, seafood and meat are a must.

"Supposed to have good food here right. We're one of the best," says Lo.

She says business has been tough in recent years.

There is stiff competition from Chinese restaurants in other neighborhoods.

But Chinese New Year brings in extra business as many families dine out as part of their celebration.

"More business. Family come just like that," says Lo," Yes, they all reserve table."



Eat Chinatown is scheduled to last through April 9th.

The public can see the exhibit at 41 Ross Alley in Chinatown.

Admission is free.

The creators hope the unique stories of these businesses will help them thrive for years to come.