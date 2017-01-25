17 more felony charges filed, plea delayed in child sex case

REDWOOD CITY (BCN)-- A plea today in a case alleging a 28-year-old youth counselor had

sex with two underage girls was delayed until early next month so the defense has time to review 17 new charges related to a second victim, San Mateo County prosecutors said.

Francis Caceres, of Mountain View, is now set to enter a plea at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 in Redwood City.

Caceres allegedly had sex with a 14-year-old girl, now 15, on Dec. 23 after they began meeting at places away from a youth home called Your House South where the girl was staying.

When the case came to light, a second girl, 13 at the time of the offenses, came forward claiming she also is a victim, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said.

Offenses involving the second victim allegedly occurred in the recreation room of the same group home, according to prosecutors. Caceres allegedly woke the victim up at night to have sex.

In all, Caceres faces 19 felony charges including child molestation involving sexual intercourse and oral copulation, according to Wagstaffe.

Caceres was arrested on Jan. 12 when he was working at Tayler Group Home in San Jose. Judge Cristina Mazzei increased Caceres' bail from $100,000 to $1 million.

Prosecutors have not filed charges against Youth House South because no evidence exists to suggest wrongdoing by officials there, Wagstaffe said.

An attorney for Caceres was not immediately available for comment.

