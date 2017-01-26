Santa Clara officer dragged by suspect's vehicle

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KTVU) - A Santa Clara police officer was dragged by a suspect trying to flee the scene Thursday morning.

The suspect left the scene in a silver sedan and has not yet been located.

Police tell KTVU around 1 a.m. Thursday officers spotted a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of 24 Hour Fitness. It appeared the man inside was living in his vehicle.

They approached him and determined he was wanted for several misdemeanor warrants.

When officers tried to get the man into custody, he started driving off and dragged one of the officers who was still holding on to the car.

The officer let go and fortunately he was not injured. The suspect got away and police are looking for him.

Crime scene technicians have been collecting evidence at the scene for their investigation. KTVU is told that during this incident, no shots were fired and police did not deploy their tasers. Right now, they're just focusing on getting that suspect in custody. He will face charges of assault with a deadly weapon.