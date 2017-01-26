University of California regents OK tuition increase

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Regents for the University of California system on Thursday approved a tuition increase, the system's first in seven years.

President Janet Napolitano had urged the regents to pass the controversial measure so the system could maintain its quality even as enrollment grows and state support dwindles.

The regents had considered a plan to hike tuition to $11,502 for the next school year. The increase amounts to a 2.5 percent, or $282, increase.

The plan also calls for the student services fee to rise by $54 to $1,128.

The increase is the first since the 2010-2011 school year.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said in a written statment that school administrators should continue to make college costs affordable.

"I understand the growth pressures California’s universities are facing," Rendon statement's said. "At the same time, we have to do everything possible to keep college affordable. That includes preserving, and even working to expand, financial aid programs like the Middle Class Scholarship."