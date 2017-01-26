Smelly compost leads to cease-and-desist at Richmond recycling facility

- A cease and desist has been ordered in the city of Richmond at a composting facility asking them to stop accepting green waste because it is considered a public nuisance.

Contra Costa Health Services’ Environmental Health division (CCEH) issued the order on Tuesday after an inspection revealed the facility was accepting more compostable waste than what is permitted and safe.

Health services said the facility is causing foul odors in the community and is a potential fire hazard.

“Since September 2016, there have been more than 400 complaints from the surrounding community about odors coming from the facility. Although the odors are not imminently dangerous they do cause a public nuisance and some reports indicated having headache, nausea, throat irritation and breathing problems,” said Dr. Marilyn Underwood, CCEH Director.

CCEH is set to meet with CalRecycle and the compost facility to ensure the cease-and-desist is done in a manner that does not create a public health nuisance, according to a news release.

Seven fires have been documented in the composting area of the facility on Parr Boulevard, resulting from an overflow of organic materials.

The facility must submit a written plan by February 1, indicating how they will make improvements in addition to removing odor-causing materials.

To make a complaint about air pollution or industrial odors in Contra Costa County, call the Bay Area Air Quality Management District at 1-800-344-ODOR (6367).