Big rig fire on 580 in Dublin, westbound lanes closed

- Westbound lanes of Interstate 580 in Dublin, just east of 680, are closed after a big rig was involved in an accident with at least one other vehicle. The accident happened just around 6:39 p.m. on Thursday according to California Highway Patrol.

After the accident the big rig caught fire. As of 7:16 p.m., emergency crews were still working to put the fire out and open up lanes of traffic, according to the CHP.

CHP tweeted there were no injuries reported. It is not clear when the road will re-open.