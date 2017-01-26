Hundreds of pipeline protesters gather at San Francisco federal building News Pipeline protesters gather in front of San Francisco federal building Hundreds of people gathered outside a federal building in San Francisco to protest President Donald Trump’s plan to move forward with two controversial pipeline projects.

A number of speakers decried Trump after he signed two executive orders on Tuesday that would expedite the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines. President Obama had tried to stall both projects during his time in office.

Activists gathered at the federal building on 90 7th Street for their demonstration. Many held signs and shared stories about the importance of standing up for clean air, water, and soil.

As many as 2,000 were expected to attend. Estimates of the crowd Thursday night were at about 500 people.

According to a Facebook page dedicated to the event, the action was co-sponsored by Idle No More SF Bay, Stand, 350.org, Movement Rights, Women's Earth and Climate Action Network, Diablo Rising Tide, Rainforest Action Network, Chinese Progressive Association, Native American Health Alliance, Do No Harm Coalition, Sierra Club and others.

