Prayer vigil and rally against Trump executive orders held in Fremont

- In Fremont Thursday evening, a small group of about two dozen people protested President Donald Trump's executive orders near the busy intersection of Paseo Padre and Walnut.

The rally was held at Veteran's Park. The theme was "We Are One" no matter what race or religion.

These people say the tenor of the country has changed quickly with the president's orders.



"I am just so bothered by the proclamations that are coming from the president. I just thought they're so discriminatory. It's so bad for our country," said Carolyn Hedgecock, a substitute elementary school teacher.



The president 's directives include building a wall on the Mexican border and blocking people from certain countries from entering the U.S.

This group calls the orders dangerous.

"I'm afraid that somebody will tell me to go back home. I don't have any other home," said Moina Shaiq, a Muslim -American activist.



She says Fremont is her home and has been for decades. But she and others say recently they've seen a shift from inclusion to exclusion.



"Who's next? Next week it might be you or me so I'm not going to wait . I'm going to stand up for my neighbors," said Toni Shellen, organizer with Tri-City Interfaith Council.

This rally was a call for action: fight for change at the ballot box



"We hope to mobilize people. Go out and vote in two years and then four years," said Andrae Macapinlac of San Jose.

"This is not the way to live in your own home . We have to fight. We have to resist," said Shaiq as she spoke to the crowd.



Resistance comes in many forms. "I'm for writing letters. making phone calls and having demonstrations like this," said Hedgecock.



Holding signs at this major intersection, the demonstrators say it's a reminder that democracy is this country was partly built on diversity.



"We're taking a tremendous step backwards . I want to do whatever I can to say ---Stop." said Paul Davis of Fremont, a retired NASA scientist.

Organizers say they plan to hold more demonstrations.

They are also urging people to contact their local and state lawmakers and let their feelings be known.