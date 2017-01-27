Manhunt for bank robber continues in Santa Cruz Mountains News Manhunt for bank robber, suspected of threatening woman at knifepoint Bank robber loose in the Santa Cruz Mountains may be getting more dangerous.

- A manhunt for a bank robber continued Friday morning in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Authorities worry he may be getting desperate, and becoming more dangerous.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office says just after 10 p.m. Thursday, a woman called 911, and said that a man had broken into her home on Locust Drive in Los Gatos, and pointed a knife at her.

Investigators said he took the woman's van, but later dumped it.

They believe this intruder is the same man who robbed a Bank of America in Scotts Valley at about 10 a.m. Thursday.

The robber then sped off in a white Chrysler on Highway 17, towards San Jose.

During his escape, he hit a car on Granite Creek Road.

A Scotts Valley police officer also shot at him during a confrontation, but it was unknown if he was hit.

Authorities launched a manhunt and roadblock on Highway 17.



"Yeah, I saw him run across and hop over there," said Anissa Hussein."He was driving."

"I just saw him wearing something, completely black outfit and he just run," said Anindal Hussein. "I didn't see, like his face, or anything like that, but he had like a black outfit."

As authorities searched for the robber, people living in the Redwood Estates area were told to stay indoors Thursday.

Nearby schools were also put on lock down.

Highway 17 around Los Gatos was closed for 9 hours during the police search.

The normally busy road was finally reopened at 8 p.m. Thursday.

The robber was dressed in black, and wore a face mask to conceal his identity.

He is considered armed and dangerous.